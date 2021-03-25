New Windows 10 icons revealed

Microsoft is rolling out a number of changes to Windows 10 that aim to update the interface of its native applications.

These include Windows Explorer, which will now sport a selection of new icons, replacing old Explorer icons for various objects.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft said that these new icons would begin rolling out as part of the Windows Insider Build 21343 update.

“We first began updating the icons in Windows 10 last year starting with the built-in apps,” the company said.

“Since then, we have continued updating icons throughout Windows 10 including the icon for Windows Security, the Narrator icon, and most recently the icon for Notepad.”

“Now we’re taking the next step by updating many of the system icons used throughout File Explorer,” it added.

Microsoft also warned that after upgrading to this build, any custom folders the user has pinned to the Quick Access menu will disappear.

New icons

Windows 10’s new Explorer icons have undergone significant changes, including the reorientation of the folder icons and the adaption of default file type icons.

“Notably, the top-level user folders such as Desktop, Documents, Downloads, and Pictures have a new design that should make it a little easier to tell them apart at a glance,” Microsoft said.

“And yes, the Recycle Bin icon has also been updated!”

“As you can imagine, there are a lot of icons in Windows 10 and more icons will continue to get updated over time,” the company said.

Images of the new Windows 10 Explore icons are shown below.

