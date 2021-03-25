Twitter to get new emojis − But downvotes can cause controversy

Twitter is working on a new feature that will allow users to express themselves using Facebook-like emojis.

The social media platform recently sent out surveys to see how people will respond to the possibility of a wider range of emoji-like reactions.

“We’re exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations happening on Twitter,” said a Twitter spokesperson.

In an interview with the Verge, the spokesperson emphasised that the research is still in its early stages and that new emojis would only be an addition to the current “heart” button.

Users participating are getting a diverse set of emojis based on the survey they take. This strategy will allow Twitter to gather a wide spectrum of reviews and narrow the list down to the most applicable emoji-set.

Possible emojis

According to a screenshot posted by a Twitter user, the suggested emoji reactions include a laughing face with tears, a thinking face, a crying face, a shocked face, an angry face, fire emojis, and a downvote or dislike option.

Even though the upvote and downvote feature is still a popular way to interact on the Internet, as part of the research, Twitter is also asking users how they would feel if their own tweets were downvoted and if that would discourage them from tweeting in the future.

Since Facebook launched its emoji reaction package in 2015, the use of emoji reactions has grown in popularity.

It soon gained traction, prompting a host of social media platforms, including LinkedIn, to follow suit.

It will only be clear whether Twitter users will enjoy the new emoji collection once it is released.

