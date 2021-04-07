WhatsApp will add chat migration between Android and iPhone

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to transfer their chat history across devices running Android and iOS.

This is according to a report by WABetaInfo, which stated that this feature forms part of WhatsApp prioritising the usage of its platform across multiple devices simultaneously.

“In a future update, WhatsApp will allow users to link other iOS and Android mobile devices,” WABetaInfo stated.

WABetaInfo said the development may take time as it would completely alter the WhatsApp interface, requiring large amounts of code to be rewritten for compatibility.

Among its uses, multi-device capability will allow users to migrate chats between iOS and Android.

This will be useful for those who are switching between the platforms or use devices from both brands at the same time – like a Galaxy S20 owner who would also like to run the same WhatsApp instance on his iPad.

Unofficial apps

Currently, there are several third-party apps that can help users migrate their chat history between these operating systems, but these are modified versions of WhatsApp and violate its Terms of Service.

In a 2019 tweet, the company stated that users who run unsupported apps like WhatsApp Plus, and GB WhatsApp will not be permitted to perform transfers, since their security can not be verified.

WABetaInfo said that the new feature will be available in a future update but did not specify when this will be released.

Despite the lack of further details, it is notable that WhatsApp is working on a feature that has already been implemented on rival messaging apps like Telegram.

The screenshot below from WABetaInfo shows that WhatsApp will allow chat history migration between iOS and Android.