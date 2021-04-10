Behind the scenes at South Africa’s top mobile app development company

Codehesion recently moved into new offices in Southdowns to accommodate its rapid growth over the last 12 months.

Codehesion is South Africa’s top mobile app development company and is well known for building world-class mobile apps for local companies.

The company was founded in 2017 by Hector Beyers, who said he always loved entrepreneurship and software development.

Beyers studied computer engineering at the University of Pretoria and completed undergraduate and master’s degrees before joining the working world.

He served in numerous technical roles, including systems engineer and product architect at Internet Solutions, before deciding to start his own company.

“Starting a software development company was a perfect fit for me, because of my love for software development and business,” he said.

The company’s focus on mobile app development and its highly-skilled team of software engineers quickly gave it the reputation as the go-to place to build a new smartphone app.

Codehesion showed rapid growth, and in 2018 they moved into new offices in Centurion to accommodate this growth.

Their client and project list continued to grow, and two years later it once again had to find new offices.

This time it selected the Southdowns Office Park – which gives if a lot of expansion possibilities and a modern working environment.

Beyers said Codehesion only employs the best software engineers to ensure they offer South African companies world-class services.

To ensure they build strong development teams, the company invests heavily in staff happiness and a great working environment.

There are many perks to working at Codehesion, including using the latest technologies and having the option to work on personal projects on Fridays.

The images below provide a behind-the-scenes look at Codehesion’s new office in Southdowns.