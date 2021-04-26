In conversation with ITGLOBAL.COM sales account manager Evgeniya Kosareva

Evgeniya Kosareva is an International Sales Account Manager at ITGLOBAL.COM, a group of international companies that provide IT products, services, and solutions.

Before Kosareva represented ITGLOBAL.COM on the global stage, she worked in purchasing, sales, and later served as a product manager.

She has vast experience in international communications, having spent eight years in the IT industry and earning a master’s degree in Foreign Trade.

In this discussion, Kosareva talks about the new technological trends in telecoms software development and provides an overview of VAS experts.

She discusses the differences between software and hard-and-soft solutions, as well as some of the advantages of using software over hardware.

Kosareva explains why ISPs should choose solutions provided by VAS experts, and the type of benefits they can expect.

Finally, she makes a prediction about the future of ISP software, and outlines the next steps for VAS experts.

The full video with Evgeniya Kosareva is embedded below