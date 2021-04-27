Apple releases iOS 14.5 for iPhones – All the new features

Following a beta testing period of around three months, Apple has released the much-anticipated iOS 14.5 to all iPhone users.

The major change in this update is enhanced privacy transparency, which lets users choose which apps are able to track their activity across other companies’ apps and websites for ads or sharing with data brokers.

Another major addition is the ability to unlock your iPhone X or later with an Apple Watch while using Face ID.

This feature was largely the result of iPhone users complaining they were unable to unlock their smartphones while wearing a face mask.

Siri has also received a number of useful new features, including a more diverse range of voice options as well as the ability to call emergency contacts through a voice request.

In addition, the virtual assistant is now able to announce incoming calls, including who is calling, while the user is wearing AirPods or compatible Beats headphones.

Users can also initiate a FaceTime call by asking Siri to FaceTime a list of contacts or a group name from Messages.

Update list

There is also a host of changes to specific apps, with overhauls of the Podcasts and News apps being the most significant.

Besides the updates noted above, here is the full list of changes for individual apps and features running on iOS 14.5:

Apple Music

Share lyrics using Messages, Facebook, and Instagram Stories, and subscribers can play the snippet in Messages without leaving the conversation.

City charts showcase what’s popular in over 100 cities from all over the world.

Podcasts

Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening.

Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access.

Download behaviour and notification settings can be customised on a show-by-show basis.

Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows.

5G improvements

Dual SIM support enables 5G connectivity on the line that’s using cellular data on iPhone 12 models.

Smart Data Mode improvements further optimize your experience on 5G networks for better battery life and data usage on iPhone 12 models.

5G international roaming enabled on supported carriers on iPhone 12 models.

News

Redesigned News+ tab enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues.

All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories.

Maps

Accidents, hazards, or speed checks along your route can be reported by telling Siri on your iPhone or on CarPlay.

Estimated time of arrival (ETA) can be shared when cycling or walking, in addition to driving, by asking Siri or tapping on the route card at the bottom of the screen, then tapping Share ETA.

Reminders

Ability to sort reminders by Title, Priority, Due Date, or Creation date.

Option to print your reminder lists.

Translate

Translation playback speed can be adjusted by long pressing the play button.

Gaming

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller support.

Fitness+

Ability to stream audio and video content from Apple Fitness+ workouts to AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and devices.

CarPlay

ETA in Apple Maps can be easily shared while driving with new Siri or keyboard controls in CarPlay.

Bug fixes

Aside from the additional features, Apple has also fixed a number of bugs in the phone’s operating system.

These include the following: