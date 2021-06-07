What’s Next – Zendesk’s Owen McConnell on the changing face of the consumer and technology

Owen McConnell is the director of commercial sales at Zendesk in EMEA and an IT veteran with extensive experience in software development.

McConnell has over 20 years’ experience in the design, development, implementation, and sales of Enterprise CRM systems.

His business expertise ranges across areas such as service management, mobile field service management, sales and marketing management, helpdesk management, complaint management, and system integration.

In this What’s Next episode, McConnell shares how the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted both B2B and B2C business operations.

He also talks about digital transformation and the change in customer experience which has been aided by technology.

McConnell explains how Zendesk helps companies to scale and gives insight into the future of technology and business over the next few years.

The full interview with Owen McConnell is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.

Zendesk webinar

Zendesk is hosting a webinar called “Digital Tipping Point – Leading in a digital-first CX world” on 9 June 2021 at 13:00 South African Standard Time.

It will feature valuable insights from experts at Zendesk, AppFollow, Miro, and Cadena Growth Partners.

The event will include a panel discussion comprising leading experts in the CX field who will discuss the implications of digital transformation on your business.

If you are interested in the digital transformation of the CX segment, this is an event you can’t afford to miss out on.