Windows 11 all but confirmed in leaked screenshots

Screenshots of what is claimed to be the next generation of Windows have been leaked, and show Microsoft’s new operating system will be called Windows 11.

The images were published on Chinese social media site Baidu and first reported on by XDA Developers and ZDNet. The Verge, has since posted several additional screenshots that have been leaked online.

The leaks appear to confirm earlier reports that the next version of Windows would use some of the elements Microsoft originally planned for its now-cancelled Windows 10X OS.

One screenshot of the Windows 11 desktop shows that app icons have been moved from the left to the centre of the taskbar.

The Start Menu boasts a new icon and simplified design without Windows 10’s Live Tiles.

The menu is now completely detached from the taskbar and, by default, includes the user’s pinned apps, an option to expand to all apps, the user profile, and a power button.

Another screenshot of the About section of the Settings app shows that the system is running a developer version of Windows 11 Pro, with build number 21996.1.

Aside from this, the Settings app is identical to what you will see on the latest Windows 10 versions.

Below are the two screenshots as published on Baidu.

Windows 11 rumours

Microsoft has been working on a new version of Windows codenamed “Sun Valley” for some time.

Multiple news sites and keen Windows watchers have recently started speculating that this would be a completely new operating system after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella teased the “next generation of Windows” would be unveiled “very soon”.

Following this, the company announced it would reveal the new version of Windows on 24 June.

Microsoft itself has dropped hints that the new OS would be called Windows 11.

The tweet announcing the launch event had people talking due to its start time of 11:00 ET in the US. Light coming through the window of an attached animation also projects an “11” on the floor.

In addition, the company released an 11-minute video on YouTube last week that is a remix of the startup sounds from Windows 95 to Windows 7 slowed down by 4,000%.