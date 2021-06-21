Complete this Red Hat survey and stand a chance to win R2,000

21 June 2021

Leading software company Red Hat is running a survey focused on automation services and invites IT decisionmakers to complete it.

If you complete the survey, you will be entered into a draw where you will stand a chance to win R2,000.

To qualify for this competition, all you have to do is follow these three steps:

The survey includes questions regarding how far along you are in your automation journey.

It also asks about the culture in your company regarding automation, as well as whether you have a cross-functional automation team.

Click here to complete the survey.

