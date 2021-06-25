5 important things happening in tech today

Microsoft challenged Apple by announcing the possibility of 0% cut from app income for Windows 11 developers — but not for games.

Insurers steer clear of Jeff Bezos’ upcoming space flight.

Apple, Google and Facebook could be in trouble as Big Tech regulation progresses rapidly, with 5 bills passed in the US.

El Salvador to go live with Bitcoin as legal tender on 7 September 2021.

Amazon accused of destroying thousands of products daily.

Here is what is happening in the tech world today:

Microsoft can take 0% from developers: With the announcement of Windows 11 yesterday, Microsoft also announced the revamp of their Microsoft Store with emphasis on the possibility for developers to get 100% of their app income. This will be possible for developers who implement their own payment systems instead of using Microsoft’s payment system. This is a challenge to Apple’s App Store, which faces a legal challenge to decrease its commission and allow sideloading of apps. Microsoft has told The Verge that the 0% rate does not apply to games, which will all see a 12% cut of revenue go to Microsoft.

Insurers don’t want to cover Bezos space flight: Space tourism is not yet a realm covered by insurers, and the flight of Jeff Bezos’ First Sheppard spacecraft will likely have to forego insurance. According to Reuters, this is nothing new, as NASA itself does not buy liability cover for their space launches.

Big Tech monopolies face increased pressure: 5 bills to increase Big Tech regulation have been passed in the US House of Representatives committee, with the most impactful bill being passed 21-20. As reported by Reuters, this will see platforms like Google, Amazon and Facebook being forced to choose between hosting a platform and competing on it themselves. Amazon, for example, could have to choose between running its marketplace and selling products on it for their own income.

El Salvador Bitcoin start date confirmed: El Salvadorian President, Nayib Bukele, announced that the law that made Bitcoin legal tender will take effect on 7 September. He added that the use of Bitcoin will be optional, and Reuters reports that salaries and pensions will still be paid in US dollars, the country’s official currency. Athena Bitcoin has also announced that it will be building 1,500 Bitcoin ATMs in El Salvador.