We’re Hiring – Web Developer

Broad Media has an exciting opportunity for a Web Developer.

As a Web Developer at Broad Media, you will be involved in the development of a wide range of online assets – including the biggest business news and technology news websites in South Africa.

Candidates must have web development knowledge, and be comfortable in web technologies like HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, PHP, and MySQL.

A relevant degree – such as Multimedia or Computer Science – is also required.

As an added incentive, we will double your first month’s salary as a sign-on bonus if you secure the job.

Broad Media

Broad Media is home to South Africa’s biggest technology news and business news websites: MyBroadband and BusinessTech.

It also runs a highly-successful research division, MyBroadband Insights, which owns and operates the MyBroadband Speed Test app and Speedtest.co.za.

The position is based in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

To apply for the position, please visit the Broad Media Careers page.