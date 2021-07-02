How to download iOS 15 and macOS Monterey

Apple has released the public betas for its upcoming operating system updates, including iOS 15, macOS Monterey, iPadOS 15 and WatchOS 8.

The company announced the new operating systems at its annual WWDC on 7 June, and test versions have been available to developers since then.

Beta versions of all the new operating systems are now available to anyone who wants to test them on the Apple Beta website.

iOS 15 is available from the iPhone 6 and all devices thereafter.

macOS Monterey is available from:

iPadOS 15 is available from the iPad 2 and later.

WatchOS 8 will run on all devices from the Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

Betas tend to be buggy, and we don’t recommend downloading them on your primary device. If you do, be sure to make a backup of your device before doing so.

Apple provided the following instructions for how to download and install the beta software.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 installation

Backup your device Go to Apple’s Beta website and sign in to your Apple account. Click the Sign-Up button. Accept the Terms & Conditions, which will also advise you to backup your device. Select the relevant OS for your device, and in the Get Started section, click enrol your Device. Tap the Download Profile button. After the download, install the beta like a regular software update by going to Settings, then General, and selecting Software Update.

macOS Monterey installation

Backup your device Go to Apple’s Beta website and sign in to your Apple account. Click the Sign-Up button. Accept the Terms & Conditions, which will also advise you to backup your device. Select the macOS, and in the Get Started section, click enrol your Mac. Scroll down and click Download the macOS Public Beta Access Utility. Go to your Downloads folder and double-click the Access Utility.pkg. The software update window should appear automatically, in which you select Download. When the download is complete, an Install macOS Monterey windows will pop up, in which you click Continue. Follow the prompts to complete the installation.

watchOS 8 installation

Complete the iOS 15 iPhone update on your iPhone, as outlined above. Charge and pair your iPhone and Apple Watch, and place them near each other. Go to Apple’s Beta website and sign in to your Apple account. Click the Sign-Up button. Accept the Terms & Conditions. Select the watchOS tab and click Download profile. Select Install, then follow on-screen instructions. Restart your Apple Watch when prompted. After restart, go to Settings on your Apple Watch, navigate to General, then Software Update, and click Download and Install.

Alternatively, you can use your iPhone by going to the Apple Watch app, clicking General then Sofware Update, and selecting Download and Install.

Now read: iPhone 12 is making Apple tons of money