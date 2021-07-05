5 important things happening in tech today

A ransomware attack affecting 17 countries, including South Africa, was launched by Russian hacking group REvil, and the hackers are demanding almost R1 billion.

Global ransomware attack: Russia-based hacking group REvil has launched a cyberattack that is now affecting 17 countries worldwide, including South Africa. The supply chain attack targeted US IT firm Kaseya and has affected over a thousand other companies. The hackers initially requested $5 million, just over R70 million, but according to APNews, the attack has since become much larger than the hackers themselves expected. They are now requesting $70 million (R997 million) to end the attack.

Apple looking to move from Silicon Valley: Bloomberg reported that Apple is looking at opening offices outside of Silicon Valley. The highly competitive environment encourages high staff churn and the company’s employees are also battling to pay all their living expenses due to the high costs of living in the area. Apple believes it can pay lower salaries whilst affording employees a better standard of living if they move out of the world’s tech centre.

Facebook testing Twitter-like threads: A few high-profile people have been chosen by Facebook to test a thread functionality. The function allows public figures to link new posts to previous posts in Twitter-like style, and users can choose to “View thread” if they want to see all the previous posts from the individual, Facebook told TechCrunch. Facebook was unable to confirm whether the functionality will be available to anyone who wants to make use of it, or if it is meant only for certain people in the “Public Figure” profile category.

Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates invest in Vegan food: The two billionaires have both invested in an alternative-food company called Nature’s Fynd, which has raised over $158 million, CNBC reported. The vegan foods industry is projected to make up 60% of global meat sales by 2040, according to consulting firm Kearney.

