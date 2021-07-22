Clubhouse, the audio discussion app that launched in February 2020, is now free to join without having to go on a waiting list or receiving an invitation, Engadget reported.

The app launched on an exclusive basis sixteen months ago and users could either be nominated by existing Clubhouse users to be added to the app or would have join the waiting list.

Initially launching as an iOS-only app, Clubhouse was released for Android phones in May 2021. The company said its app has recorded 10 million sign-ups since then.

Clubhouse also said that the app has half a million active chatrooms every day. The company also reported that there have been over 90 million messages sent on the app since launching its direct message function last week.

The app already has numerous high-profile users including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Oprah Winfrey, Jared Leto, Kevin Hart, Ashton Kutcher, Marques Brownlee, and Malcolm Gladwell.

Clubhouse is an app that lets users join audio-driven discussions on any topic.

If users feel they have valuable input, they can put up their virtual hand in the discussion, and the group moderators can choose to allocate the user a chance to speak.

Voice messages and chat rooms are the basis of Clubhouse, and the app aims to be a platform for sharing information and insights, and networking.

Following the success of Clubhouse, several other social media apps including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have all launched audio chat room functions.

Now read: Big new Zoom features launched