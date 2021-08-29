WhatsApp testing new message feature — how it will change the way you use the app

WhatsApp messages could support reactions soon, according to a WABetaInfo report.

The developers of the Facebook-owned app are busy adding new messaging features, and the next is expected to be message reactions, WABetaInfo reported.

With the implementation of this feature, WhatsApp will join platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and iMessage in supporting reactions to messages.

Reactions allow the recipient to place an emoji on the message itself, indicating to the sender how it made them feel.

Currently, Facebook users have seven reaction options for messages that are accessed by pressing and holding the “Like” button.

The reaction options offered by Facebook include love, laughing, astonishment or admiration (wow), sadness, anger, and care.

It is not yet clear how much WhatsApp’s message reaction system will resemble those of other social media platforms.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on the first step of the implementation — a message presented to users on outdated versions of WhatsApp.

These users will be unable to see reactions due to a lack of support on older versions of WhatsApp and will be asked to update the application to the latest version.

WABetaInfo spotted this message in the WhatsApp Beta for Android and stated that “WhatsApp will obviously implement this feature on WhatsApp for iOS and Web/Desktop as well.”

There are currently no details on when WhatsApp’s reaction system will roll out.

