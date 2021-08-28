Windows 11 to support older Intel hardware, but bad news for AMD users

Microsoft has added several older CPUs to its list of supported processors for Windows 11.

The new operating system is expected to officially launch in October and is currently available in preview builds for Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels.

Following feedback from Windows Insiders over the last few months, Microsoft began testing whether there were devices running on Intel’s 7th generation and AMD Zen 1 processors that met its new established principles for system requirements.

As a result, it has added a few new CPUs to the compatible processor list.

“We did identify a set of PC models that meet the principles while running on Intel 7th Gen processors that we did not originally include in our minimum system requirements.”

Based on those findings, it expanded the list of compatible 64-bit processors to include the following:

Intel Core X-series, Xeon W-series

Intel Core 7820HQ – Only select devices that shipped with modern drivers based on Declarative, Componentized, Hardware Support Apps (DCH) design principles, including Surface Studio 2.

There is bad news for owners of first-generation AMD Zen processors.

Microsoft said after carefully analysing these processors in partnership with AMD, it concluded there were no additions it could make to the supported processor list.

This means that AMD Ryzen 1000 series CPUs, released in March 2017, will not support Windows 11.

Fortunately, Windows 10 support will still be available until 2025, so these users will have plenty of time to upgrade hardware before Microsoft ends support for their OS.

The overall minimum system requirements for Windows 11 will remain the same.

Microsoft said the compatible 64-bit processors selected, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, UEFI secure boot, graphics requirements, and TPM 2.0 were the right minimum system requirements to deliver on the principles it established to best support users.

The company also released a new preview version of the PC Health Check app, which automatically detects whether a user’s system meets the Windows 11 minimum requirements.

The previous PC Health Check app, which was released shortly after Microsoft unveiled Windows 11, would only state whether a system was supported or not.

It provided no further information as to the specific components which were not up to scratch.

This meant many users who had supported systems that merely had the TPM 2.0 setting turned off in their BIOS received a “not compatible” message.

Microsoft said the updated version expands the eligibility check functionality with more complete and improved messaging on eligibility and links to relevant support articles that include potential remediation steps.

The app will be re-released for general availability in the coming weeks, while Windows Insiders can download it now on this page.

The screenshot below shows an example of the results produced by the new PC Health Check app.

