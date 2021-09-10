Windows 11 is much faster than Windows 10 — this is what Microsoft did

Microsoft recently released a video showing the optimisation and performance improvements of its upcoming operating system, Windows 11.

Microsoft vice president of enterprise management, Steve Dispensa, explained that Microsoft had made a big shift with Windows 11 in how the OS prioritises apps and processes.

“Under the hood, we’ve done a lot of work in memory management to favour the apps you have running in the foreground so that they’re prioritised with more CPU [power] and other system resources,” Dispensa said.

“This also carries forward when you launch an app under load.”

He illustrated how this worked by launching multiple apps quickly with no issues while the CPU usage was around 90%.

“Despite the heavy load on the CPU, both apps launched as they normally would, without lag,” Dispensa stated.

“That’s because these processes are in the foreground, so they get more compute resource.”

Dispensa added these few seconds would add up to bigger time savings through a day’s use.

Dispensa also said the Microsoft Edge browser in Windows 11 comes with sleeping tabs enabled out of the box.

This feature saves resources by putting tabs to sleep if they are not used in a predetermined amount of time.

Microsoft has found sleeping tabs on Edge typically reduced memory usage by 32% on average, while a sleeping tab also consumed 37% less CPU resources on average, resulting in better battery life.

Dispensa said the optimisations in the OS and Microsoft’s own browser equated to longer battery life overall.

Dispensa added Windows 11’s time to resume from sleep mode is now 25% faster, which will make the experience almost instantaneous for most users.

“Just like with your phone, Windows 11 has an optimised instant-on experience as your PC resumes from sleep,” Dispensa said.

Windows 11 also has reduced disk footprint through the expanded use of compression technologies. In addition, non-critical apps like Sticky Note, To Do, or Power Automate will only be stubs in their default state.

“Doing this reduces the size on disk, and you’ll also see less background update activity and download traffic. We’ve also reduced the disk consumption caused by the OS itself and browser caches,” Dispensa stated.

In the rest of the video, Dispensa elaborates on the hardware requirements, application compatibility and servicing model, the update process for admins, and Microsoft Endpoint Manager Policies.

