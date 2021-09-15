Zoom adding live translation for 12 languages

Zoom is adding real-time transcription and translation for multiple languages, which it said will be available from next year.

The meeting platform will use machine learning and artificial intelligence technology to transcribe live speech into text, the company said at its Zoomtopia 2021 conference.

“We’re planning to extend Zoom’s automated transcription to 30 languages and add live translation to 12 languages in the next year,” Zoom said.

The news comes after Zoom — which currently offers live speech transcription only in English — acquired the translation company Kites in June.

The accuracy of Zoom’s current transcription capabilities is influenced by variables such as background noise and the volume and clarity of a speaker’s voice.

Zoom believes the incorporation of Kites’ intelligence will enhance its live transcription abilities.

Alongside the announcement of live speech transcription, Zoom also revealed another major change relating to its Whiteboard feature.

Whiteboard, which allows participants in Zoom meetings to interact on a shared virtual canvas, will soon allow users to use it from a “wide range of devices”.

“We’re also teaming up with Oculus from Facebook to build a Zoom Whiteboard integration for Oculus Horizons Workrooms, which will allow users to access and annotate a whiteboard within a virtual reality environment,” Zoom said.