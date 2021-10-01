Windows 11 already running on impressive number of PCs before official launch

Despite the official launch of Windows 11 only happening next week, the operating system is already running on many PCs.

Software company AdDuplex compiled a report on Windows 10 usage based on data from apps that use its AdDuplex SDK software.

In its September 2021 edition, it collected data from around 5,000 Windows Store apps on roughly 60,000 Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs.

According to its September 2021 report, more than 90% of the PCs were running Windows 10 versions from 2020 or later.

Most of the systems were on Windows 10 M21U (update 21H1), accounting for 38.1% of the total share. It was followed closely by Windows 10 O20U (update 20H2) at 36.1%.

The third-largest chunk ran Windows 10 M20U (version 2004), while the remaining Windows 10 versions made up less than 5% each.

Notably, around 1.3% of PCs were already on Windows 11.

Preview versions of Windows 11 have been available to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Dev channels for several months.

Among the surveyed computers, more Insiders were running Windows 11 than Windows 10, which accounted for about 0.3% of users.

The chart below shows the Windows 10 and Windows 11 versions running on the systems surveyed by AdDuplex in September 2021.

1.3% is an impressive figure, considering users have to be willing to risk possible bugs and issues when signing up for the Insider program.

It remains to be seen how quickly eligible PCs will upgrade to the new OS once it is officially available.

Windows 10 was incredibly well-received in the early days following its launch on 29 July 2015.

In the first 24 hours after it became available, Microsoft announced 14 million PCs had installed Windows 10.

About a day and a half later, Windows Central’s Daniel Rubino reported a source inside Microsoft said the figure had grown to 67 million.

According to the latest statistics from the GlobalStats Statcounter, Windows was running on more than 75% of desktops as of August 2021. Around 80% of those systems were on Windows 10.

A significant number of PCs are expected to remain on Windows 10, given that many processors from 2017 and earlier don’t support Windows 11.

Microsoft will continue to provide support for Windows 10 until 2025, by which time many will have upgraded their systems, and Windows 11 could be the new dominating OS.

Now read: New tool lets unsupported PCs install Windows 11