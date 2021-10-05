Microsoft’s free Office 365 site in South Africa offline — students left hanging before finals

A site that provided school and university students in South Africa with free access to Microsoft Office 365 has been offline for a month.

The downtime has left teachers and students scrambling in the weeks before final exams.

Mahala by Microsoft is a programme that lets South Africans between the age of 8 and 24 get a Microsoft 365 licence that provides access to apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and 5GB of OneDrive storage.

The Mahala.ms portal went down in early September after it was discovered the site had exposed the details of more than 22,000 users.

That came after MyBroadband was alerted to a vulnerability by concerned Mahala user Israel Ndou.

Ndou had found anyone with a Mahala profile could download personal details including names, email addresses, and phone numbers of all other users by using the Azure Active Directory tool.

Shortly after MyBroadband notified Microsoft about the problem, the Mahala.ms site went offline, with a message on its home page stating, “Site under maintenance”.

On 9 September, a Microsoft spokesperson told MyBroadband the company was working to resolve the issue.

The site is still offline more than four weeks later, meaning new registrations to the programme are not possible.

Existing Mahala.ms users can use their Microsoft apps, but cannot access or change their account details.

Several MyBroadband readers interested in taking up the offer have asked for answers from Microsoft on when the site would be available again.

Among them was a Grade 12 Computer Applications Technology teacher who required access for her students to practice for exams.

“The matric final practical paper is on Tuesday 19 October, and many students were still planning on making use of the free offer from Mahala to register and download the required software for my subject but haven’t yet registered,” she stated.

“This means at the moment they have no way to practice for the upcoming exam, besides opportunities teachers offer them at schools, so this is quite an urgent situation.”

“I don’t think they realise how many students are currently waiting to start preparing for finals, especially over the October holiday, and now they can’t because of this.”

MyBroadband asked Microsoft for feedback on why it was taking so long to return the site to service.

A spokesperson reiterated that the data leak had been addressed and promised that they are working on reopening registrations for Mahala.ms.

“The Mahala service is operational for existing users, and we are working to resume the service for new subscribers,” the spokesperson said.

They did not provide a timeline for when the site would be available for new registrations, so it is unclear if it will be restored before the end-of-year matric examinations.

Microsoft does offer free versions of its productivity apps, but these are more limited in functionality.

