Microsoft releases official guide for installing Windows 11 on unsupported PCs

Microsoft has published a guide that explains how to install Windows 11 on computers that don’t meet the minimum requirements.

A new tech support document titled “Ways to install Windows 11” includes a section that provides instructions on how to bypass the trusted platform module (TPM) 2.0, and CPU family and model checks during the update process.

The workaround will allow systems running CPUs older than the Intel 8th generation or AMD 2000 series to install the OS, as long their motherboards still support the older TPM version 1.2. The latter has been available in laptops and desktops since 2011.

The process entails modifying a registry key, which can be done using the stock Windows application Registry Editor.

It should be noted that Microsoft recommends against installing Windows 11 on a device that does not meet the minimum requirements.

It also warns that serious problems might occur if you edit the registry incorrectly, so you are doing this at your own risk.

“These problems might require that you reinstall the operating system. Microsoft cannot guarantee that these problems can be solved,” the company stated.

If your CPU is unsupported and you are willing to risk it, you can follow these steps to bypass the check:

Press the Windows + R buttons. Type “regedit” in the box. Select “Yes” in the prompt to allow Registry Editor to make changes to your device. Create a registry backup by selecting “File” and choosing “Export”. Choose a name for your backup and select “Save”. Click the right arrow next to the “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE” folder. Click the right arrow next to the “SYSTEM” folder. Click the right arrow next to the “Setup” folder. Click on the “MoSetup” folder. Right-click in the open space on the right. Select “New” and choose “DWORD (32-bit) Value”. Name the value “AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU”. Make the value data “1” with “Hexadecimal” base selected. Close the Registry Editor.

You should now be able to upgrade to Windows 11 using the Windows 11 installation assistant, media creation tool, or ISO.

Further details on these three options can be found on the Microsoft website.

If you wish to keep your files, then the Installation Assistant should be your preferred choice.

If a problem occurs during this process or your system is unstable after making the changes, you can restore the backup of your registry by following these steps: