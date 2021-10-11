Big WhatsApp voice note improvements

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to pause a voice note and resume recording later, WABetaInfo reports.

The feature is currently under development and expected to roll out first to WhatsApp beta version on Android and iOS in future.

WABetaInfo provided a preview of the feature that includes a video demonstration of its functionality.

It shows the user starting to record a voice note while a stop button is shown at the bottom centre of the screen.

The user then presses the button, and the recording is paused, with the stop button now converted into a record button.

Pressing the button again lets the user continue with the recording.

The feature could be helpful if you are interrupted while trying to record a voice note, or you quickly have to pay attention to something else but don’t want to start recording the voice note all over again.

The video below illustrates how the feature works.

The latest addition is one of several improvements to voice notes that are coming to WhatsApp.

An incoming transcription feature on iOS will automatically convert spoken voice into text.

That will allow users to read messages when they are unable to listen in or if they want to take in the content of a long-winded voice note quickly.

The other voice note update is a global voice message player that lets users continue to listen to a voice note as they navigate through the app and read other conversations.

Both these features are still under development, and it is not clear when they will be available to the public.