Windows Subsystem for Linux gets standalone Windows 11 app

Microsoft has revealed that the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) will no longer be packaged with the operating system in Windows 11 but is available through the Microsoft Store as an independent app.

As a result, WSL will see improvements more frequently without having to wait for Windows itself to update.

“This change moves those binaries from being part of the Windows image, to instead being part of an application that you install from the Store,” Microsoft said.

“This decouples WSL from your Windows version, allowing you to update through the Microsoft Store instead.”

The changes mean that when new features are ready for release such as GUI app support, GPU compute, and Linux file system drive mounting, they will be launched immediately from your Windows 11 PC.

Microsoft also revealed several improvements made to WSL, including an update to Linux kernel version 5.10.60.1 and the addition of WSLg to the WSL application.

The complete list of improvements and additional WSL information can be found here.