Music streaming in South Africa — Here are the five best services

Apple Music offers the largest streaming music library at the industry-standard rate of R60 per month, a MyBroadband analysis has found.

Long gone are the days where we bought music on a piece of plastic such as records, CDs, and cassette tapes. Instead, we now subscribe to a music service to stream or download tracks and albums.

We investigated several music streaming services available in South Africa to compare pricing and library size.

The three most significant streaming services in the world — in terms of global market share — are Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Spotify holds the largest global market share of 30%, with Apple Music and Amazon Music holding 25% and 12% respectively.

Another music streaming service available to South Africans is YouTube Music, which is available as a standalone subscription and through YouTube Premium.

Also included in this analysis is the French streaming service Deezer, which officially launched in South Africa in 2013.

Apple Music and Amazon Music have the most extensive track libraries — each boasting 75 million songs.

Spotify and Deezer follow closely, each featuring libraries containing 70 million tracks.

Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music offer the lowest subscription fees for individuals at R59.99 per month. Apple, Spotify, and YouTube also provide discounted rates for students of R29.99 per month.

When it comes to family subscriptions, all of the services compared in this article allow up to six accounts, with Apple Music and YouTube music offering the cheapest plans at R89.99 a month.

Spotify and Amazon Music have no limits to the number of songs users can add to their library, while Apple Music and YouTube limit them to 100,000 tracks.

Deezer limits your personal library to 10,000 songs.

The pricing for individual, student, and family plans for each subscription, as well as limits and library sizes, are summarised in the table below.