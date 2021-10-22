This website lets you look up ward councillor candidates for your area

Open Cities Lab launched an open-source online tool this week called My Candidate to help South Africans make informed decisions about their municipal representatives.

Entering your address in the web tool will provide you with information about the local government candidates in your ward.

“We’re very excited about people being able to make informed choices around the people that represent them,” said Open Cities Lab founder Richard Gevers in an SAfm interview.

Many South Africans are still unsure of who they are going to vote for, and this tool offers further information on the candidates of each ward in a list, with details on other wards in which they are running, and links to Google searches on their names.

The website also provides the ages and political parties of the respective candidates.

Ward and candidate data is taken directly from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Since its launch, the site has seen more than 12,000 users, and Open Cities Lab is open to further feature additions and corrections to the open-source tool, with the code hosted on Github.

SAfm’s interview with Richard Gevers is embedded below.