WhatsApp message history transfer from iPhone to Android gets big update

Google says that iPhone users can now transfer their WhatsApp chat history to its Pixel phones, and promised that it is coming to new smartphones that launch with Android 12.

WhatsApp announced support for chat history transfers from iOS to Android in August, but until now the functionality was limited to Samsung’s third-generation of foldable Z-series smartphones.

To use the feature, you will need a USB-C to Lightning cable to connect the two devices.

During setup of the Android device, you will be prompted to connect the two phones and scan a QR code using your iPhone to launch WhatsApp and begin the transfer process.

“Your WhatsApp chat history will simply be copied from your iPhone to your new Android phone, and we’ll automatically make sure you don’t receive new messages on the old device while the transfer is in progress,” Paul Dunlop, Product Manager at Google, said.

Android devices that have already been set up can access the manual transfer option in the WhatsApp settings menu.

WhatsApp has promised it will make migration available on both iOS and Android in the coming months.

