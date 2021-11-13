Top rated South African smartphone apps

Smartphone apps can help to make your life easier and more enjoyable through the features they offer.

From ordering a ride or food to banking access in the palm of your hand to keeping up to date with friends and family, there is a smartphone app for almost anything.

South African banks, restaurants, retailers, startups, and other companies have released mobile apps to improve their customers’ access to their services.

Several of South Africa’s top-rated apps are listed and briefly described below. The apps may be available on either or both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Takealot

Google Play Store — 4.7/5

Apple App Store — 4.7/5

Takealot is South Africa’s top ecommerce company, and its app allows access to the platform directly from your smartphone.

The app means customers can make purchases, track orders, browse deals, and save items in lists to purchase later.

Using the app means that customers will also have access to the “App Only Deals”, which, as the name suggests, are only available on Takealot’s smartphone app.

Mr D Food

Google Play Store — 4.6/5

Apple App Store — 4.8/5

Mr Delivery has been around in South Africa since 1992. At that time, orders were placed telephonically from printed menus you could stick to your fridge.

Following its acquisition by Takealot in 2014 and a name change to Mr D Food, it is now one of South Africa’s leading online food delivery businesses.

The app is rated highly on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Customers can also order items such as SIM cards and medication through the Mr D app.

Namola

Google Play Store — 4.4/5

Apple App Store — 4.7/5

The Namola app is mobile safety and security service for South Africans that allows you to quickly request help in an emergency by communicating with a nearby responder and attaching your location.

An operator will then call to confirm the details and send the relevant emergency personnel to your location. It works anywhere in South Africa with network coverage.

Sasol eBirds Southern Africa

Google Play Store — 4.4/5

Apple App Store — 4.7/5

This bird-watching-focused app helps identify birds and allows you to play bird calls specific to a species.

The app covers 994 species and offers more than 1,100 bird calls from 885 species.

Showmax

Google Play Store — 4.4/5

Apple App Store — 4.7/5

Showmax is MultiChoice’s answer to Netflix, an on-demand video subscription service with access to a range of local and international movies, TV shows, and documentaries.

MultiChoice launched Showmax just months before Netflix announced its global launch in January 2016.

The app allows subscribers to download up to 25 titles to their smartphone while using Wi-Fi to watch at a later stage to reduce mobile data usage.

SweepSouth

Google Play Store — 4.2/5

Apple App Store — 4.7/5

SweepSouth is the Uber for domestic work and home maintenance in South Africa.

It lets you schedule housekeeping and other services on-demand, allowing you to specify your needs and providing pricing up-front.

Moya App

Google Play Store — 4.4/5

Apple App Store — n/a

Moya is a messaging app comparable to WhatsApp, Telegram, or Signal, but with one key difference — it does not require the user to have data to communicate.

The app also contains many other services which do not require data to use thanks to Moya’s reverse billing agreements with South Africa’s mobile network operators.

SnapScan

Google Play Store — 3.9/5

Apple App Store — 4.3/5

SnapScan is a QR-based mobile payment platform that allows smartphone users to load their bank cards onto the app and complete transactions securely at supported merchants.

This negates the need to carry a wallet around and provides businesses with a way to accept purchases without the need for a point-of-sale device for a card or contactless payment.

Now read: New features for WhatsApp on desktop