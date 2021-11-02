What’s Next with SYSPRO Episode 1 – Mark Wilson describes the benefits of an ERP

Mark Wilson is the Chief Executive Officer of SYSPRO for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

He oversees the go-to-market and channel strategies in these regions while identifying key growth areas and developing new partnerships.

Wilson values the importance of understanding clients’ specific business needs and is strongly focused on a customer-centric approach.

Previously, Wilson worked as the Financial Director of Siemens for two years, and then gained 15 years of experience in various roles at Fujitsu Technology Solutions, including being the Managing Director and the Senior Vice President of various regions.

He then joined SYSPRO Africa as the Managing Director in 2017, before becoming the SYSPRO EMEA CEO in 2020.

In this interview, Wilson explains what an ERP system is and why it is important, explaining that it provides users with an integrated view of their business and adds value to complex systems.

He then discusses how ERP systems futureproof both large companies and SMBs, and emphasizes how important it is for ERP users to understand the needs of their businesses.

Wilson explains how SYSPRO helps you to identify these needs to determine which elements of an ERP your business can benefit from the most.

Finally, Wilson explains how putting its customers first places SYSPRO at the forefront of the ERP industry.

For more information about ERP systems, keep an eye out for episodes two and three from SYSPRO.

The full interview with Mark Wilson is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.