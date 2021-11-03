What’s Next with SYSPRO Episode 2 — Deirdré Fryer discusses ERP’s role in digital transformation

Top IT executive Deirdré Fryer, who is the Head of Solutions for SYSPRO Africa, joins Aki Anastasiou on the What’s Next online talk show.

Fryer has worked in many different capacities within SYSPRO, and specialises in understanding customer needs and driving product improvement across Africa.

She has a passion for solving challenges and is always looking for an opportunity to unite people, technology, and businesses.

In this interview, Fryer discusses how an ERP system can help businesses achieve their digital transformation objectives and highlights the functional benefits of such a system — including how it allows businesses to make real-time changes and decisions.

Fryer also explains how ERP systems can assist businesses of all sizes to adapt to disruptions caused by the pandemic.

She then describes how an ERP can be implemented with minimal disruption to business operations.

Finally, Fryer lays out the key features that an organisation should look for when selecting an ERP system, and explains how this varies for each business due to their various needs.

The full interview with Deirdré Fryer is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.