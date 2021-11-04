Google to force two-factor authentication on users

Google has begun automatically enrolling users for two-factor authentication — or two-step verification (2SV), as Google terms it — as part of its plan to make sign-in more secure for all users.

“By the end of 2021, we plan to auto-enroll an additional 150 million Google users in 2SV,” Google said in a statement.

According to Android Police, Google is keeping true to their word as with less than two months left of 2021, users have reported that they have been auto-enrolled for 2SV.

Two-step verification requires you to use something — often a generated code or confirmation prompt linked to your device — in addition to your password to grant access to your account.

More than 150 million accounts are registered with Google. However, the company will only be “auto-enrolling Google accounts that have the proper backup mechanisms in place to make a seamless transition to 2SV.”

Backup mechanisms include a recovery phone number to receive text messages or a recovery email address.

Every Android phone has the “Google Prompt” feature built-in, providing Android users with a valid 2SV, while iOS users can receive the prompts through the Google Search app, Gmail app, or the Google Smart Lock app.

Google has provided further information on 2SV and recovery methods on its support page, should you lose your verification device.

