Netflix sidestepping Apple restrictions to launch games on iOS 

Netflix will skirt Apple’s prohibition on third-party apps from operating as hubs for games and release its games via the App Store, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

As a result, you will have to download each game to your iPhone individually through the App Store, as opposed to downloading and playing games directly from Netflix’s app.

You will be able to launch games from the Netflix app, but this will simply run a game that has already been installed through Apple’s official online storefront for iOS.

It currently works this way on Android, where games are collected within the Netflix app but are downloaded individually from the Google Play Store.

However, this is not ideal for a complete cloud gaming experience.

“Apple will need to change its rules or grant Netflix an exemption,” Gurman said.

“That leaves the ultimate success of Netflix’s service in the hands of Apple, a longtime partner but also a growing rival.”

Often a bone of contention amongst cloud gaming developers, Apple’s policies bar third-party applications from functioning as game hubs and only allows third-parties to offer their games within the App Store.

Other cloud gaming services unable to provide their full functionality on iOS include Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Google Stadia.

