iOS 15.2 beta adds anti-stalking feature

Apple’s most recent iOS beta, 15.2, was released on Tuesday, 9 November, and the company has included improvements to the Find My app, MacRumors reported.

The improvements include a feature that allows users to scan for nearby AirTags and Find My items that could be tracking them.

The Find My device feature is useful for finding lost devices but has raised privacy concerns as it could be used to stalk users.

The feature seems to address a scenario where a Find My-enabled device is hidden in a bag or pocket to track someone’s movements.

The new feature can be located by opening the Find My app after updating to the new beta and selecting the “Items That Can Track Me” option in the “Items” tab.

Once enabled, the feature will scan for nearby devices owned by others, and if detected, will provide instruction on how to disable the device so it can’t be used for tracking.

As part of the beta update, Apple has also changed the “Identify Found Item” option to “Help Return Lost Options”, but the functionality has remained the same.

