Apple fixes MacBook Pro notch bug in macOS 12.1

Apple has launched its release candidate (RC) build of macOS 12.1, fixing problems certain apps have with the MacBook Pro’s notched display.

The update is available from Apple’s Developer website, and according to MacRumors, menu bar icons should no longer be blocked by the notch.

In addition to fixing the notch issue, Apple’s new update also resolves a few other glitches, including HDR problems with YouTube and MagSafe bugs on the MacBook Pro 16-inch.

Apple listed its macOS 12.1 fixes in its release notes:

Desktop and Screen Saver may appear blank after selecting photos from the Photos library

Trackpad could become unresponsive to taps or clicks

External displays may not charge some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers when connected using Thunderbolt or USB-C

HDR video playback on YouTube.com could cause 2021 MacBook Pro computers to panic

Menu bar extras may be obscured by the camera housing on 2021 MacBook Pro computers

MagSafe may stop charging on 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro computers when lid is closed, and system is shut down

Users had reported issues with the camera notch on the new MacBook Pros shortly after Apple launched the laptop.

Apple initially indicated that this was an intentional feature of MacOS Monterey to prevent older apps from showing menus in that space but has since worked to stop the notch from blocking menu bar icons.

While macOS 12.1 is still in its beta phase, the launch of the RC build indicates that the update should roll out to all users in the coming weeks.

