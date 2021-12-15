WhatsApp voice note previews launched

WhatsApp has added a feature to its Android and iOS apps that allows users to preview voice messages before sending them, the company announced on Tuesday, 14 December.

The Meta-owned messaging company said that it had been rolling out the feature slowly over recent weeks, and it is now available on its Android, iOS, web, and desktop platforms.

According to WhatsApp’s help page, users can initiate a voice recording in the same way as always, by holding or sliding up the microphone symbol.

Once the user has finished recording, they can tap on the stop button, and WhatsApp will then give them the option to playback their voice message by tapping the play button or send it by tapping the send icon.

They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send. pic.twitter.com/ohnEVrGTvD — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 14, 2021

“You can also tap any part of the recording to play it from that timestamp,” WhatsApp said.

This is the latest of several changes made to WhatsApp this year. The company added a playback speed feature to voice messages in May, making it easy to get through long voice notes quickly.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is also working on pausing and resuming voice recordings.

More voice message changes are expected in the near future, with WhatsApp confirming that it is also developing a transcription feature that will allow users to read voice messages sent to them.

