Windows 11 update delivers critical fixes and new voice controls

The latest Windows 11 Preview Build includes a range of fixes and feature improvements for users in the Insider Ring.

Microsoft claims it has patched various issues impacting the file explorer, taskbar, search, windows, task manager, voice access, and widgets.

Among the most notable, pressing hardware buttons to turn the volume up or down should no longer cause explorer.exe to crash on some systems.

An issue causing some users to see mixed up text in Settings and other places in the OS should also no longer occur.

Several minor issues within the Settings app have been addressed, including random blank entries appearing under Bluetooth & Devices and crashing when navigating to the HDR page.

Under Quick Settings, the list of available Wi-Fi networks will no longer show full bars for all connections but reflect the real strength of the signal.

In addition, a bug in Windows Search which prevented users from inputting text in the Start Menu’s search bar or after clicking the Search icon in the taskbar has been remedied.

In terms of new features, Microsoft has rolled out more voice commands for controlling the OS through speech.

Users can now summon the touch keyboard and type text by stating the letters, numbers, and punctuation marks individually.

That should allow you to type words or terms that aren’t English or cannot be easily recognised by the voice-to-speech system.

The touch keyboard will also be shown on the Lock screen when entering account information. At first, this will only be available to a subset of users.

Task Manager’s reliability has also been improved.

Reports suggest the app is also set to get a well-overdue makeover that will align its design language with Microsoft’s Fluent Design System.

While many apps, windows, and icons in Windows 11 have been revamped with a modern look, Task Manager has stuck out like a sore thumb with its years-old design, which also does not support dark mode.

Engineering student Gustav Monce recently discovered a new version of Task Manager hidden in the Preview Build.

However, this version of the app is not yet functional and should only become available in a future update.

Below is a screenshot of the new app captured by Twitter user @FireCubeStudios.

Now read: Critical Apple Safari bug leaks user information and browsing activity