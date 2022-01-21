Big WhatsApp update for moving messages to a new phone

WhatsApp now allows users of the latest beta version of its iOS app to migrate their chat history from an Android smartphone to an iPhone.

WABetaInfo reports the feature has been rolled out to WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.2.74, after it previously spotted the reverse capability in the WhatsApp beta for Android.

Chat migrations between the two smartphone operating systems are only possible for those users who wish to switch from iOS to a new Samsung Android smartphone or a Pixel 6.

Google also promised that the feature is being rolled out to all Android 12 smartphones.

Since initially launching inter-platform chat history migrations for Samsung, WhatsApp has promised to make it available to all Android and iOS users in the “coming months”.

While it remains unclear when the update to the official app will be rolled out, being in beta means the Facebook-owned messaging app is closer to making it available to all users who wish to make the jump from Android to iOS.

The screenshot below shows what the Importing chats history feature looks like in the latest WhatsApp iOS beta.

Smartphone users who rely heavily on WhatsApp for communication, and frequently need to consult their old chats for various reasons, have been unable to switch between the two platforms without losing their chat history.

While some third-party apps can assist with this process, WhatsApp has warned they could potentially expose users’ data to malicious attackers and violate its terms of use.

Installing popular modified versions of WhatsApp like GB WhatsApp, which offers additional features, can get your account banned.

