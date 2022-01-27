Fix for iPhone and Mac browser security flaw that could leak your history

Apple has rolled out a slew of updates for its platforms, including iOS 15.3 and macOS 12.2, to fix a vulnerability that meant Safari could leak your browser history and Google account information.

“iOS 15.3 includes bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone and is recommended for all users,” Apple says in its release notes.

FingerprintJS first discovered the Safari vulnerability, and it found that the flaw related to Safari 15’s implementation of the IndexedDB, a web application programming interface.

Essentially the names of all IndexedDB databases — which could be used to extract identifying information — could be accessed by any website.

The security research and browser fingerprinting provider determined that more than 30 well-known websites interact with IndexedDb databases directly from their homepages.

Prominent sites include, but are not limited to, Alibaba, YouTube, Bloomberg, Dropbox, and Instagram.

Before the release of iOS 15.3 and macOS 12.2, all versions of Safari on the operating systems were susceptible to the vulnerability.

To update your iOS device go to Settings, General, Software Update, and then tap on Download and Install.

On a Mac, go to System Preferences, Software Update, and then click on Update Now.