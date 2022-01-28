Major Apple updates add Universal Control and face unlock with masks

Apple released its iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 betas on Thursday, 27 January 2022, and have introduced support for Universal Control.

The long-awaited feature is designed to enable multiple iPads and Macs to be controlled by a single mouse and keyboard, provided they are signed in to the same iCloud account.

According to a MacRumors report, the feature is enabled by default if the current macOS and iPadOS betas are installed.

The Cupertino-based tech company first announced the feature in June 2021, saying it would be made available towards the end of the year.

However, Apple delayed its launch and changed the macOS Monterey feature page to reflect a “Spring 2022” release date.

To adjust the settings on a Mac, go to Preferences, Displays, and select Advanced. On an iPad, go to Settings, General, and find the “Cursor and Keyboard (Beta)” option under the AirPlay and Handoff section.

Apple also released its iOS 15.4 beta, which has enhanced the Face ID feature to allow users to unlock their device while wearing a mask.

“Face ID is most accurate when it’s set up for full-face recognition only,” Apple explained.

“To use Face ID while wearing a mask, iPhone can recognize the unique features around the eye to authenticate.”

