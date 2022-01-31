What’s Next – Brett Orwin from Nexio discusses Cisco Intersight

Brett Orwin is the EHOD of Network and Collaboration at Nexio South Africa.

He has over 30 years’ experience in Telecommunications and Information Technology, where he has recently been responsible for technical sales and consulting in three distinct practices: Security, Cloud Computing, and Software Defined Networking.

In this What’s Next interview, Orwin talks about Cisco Intersight and explains the various integrated services it provides.

He expands upon how these services are particularly valuable in the context of current market trends, before drilling down on Cisco Intersight Workload Optimizer.

Orwin explains how Cisco Intersight Workload Optimizer has been deployed within Cisco’s own cloud as a Software as a Service offering, and uses an open API architecture to allow non-Cisco vendors to enter the mix.

He also contextualises the role Nexio plays in deploying Cisco Intersight for South African businesses and organisations, emphasizing how this solution is particularly useful for organisations with legacy data centre systems.

He concludes by discussing the licensing structure for Cisco Intersight, which comes in three tiers – Essentials, Advantage, and Premier – to support different organisation sizes and requirements.

The full interview with Brett Orwin is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.