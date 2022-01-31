Tesla launches car karaoke microphone

Tesla has released its latest software update in China — 2022.2.1 — and is now selling a microphone to go with a new in-car karaoke system, according to a Gadgets 360 report.

The karaoke system was launched as part of Tesla’s Chinese New Year software update, and the TeslaMic is only currently available in China.

Tesla posted a video demonstration of its microphone and karaoke system on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

According to the video, the TeslaMic works both inside and outside the vehicle, and as per Tesla’s description, it automatically pairs with the car’s computer and has several sound modes to aid singers.

Tesla’s in-car karaoke system is currently not compatible with third-party microphones.

The electric vehicle manufacturer initially launched a “Caraoke” feature in 2019, and it appears to have built on the system using the Leishi KTV platform’s interface and catalogue.

The TeslaMic, which is only sold in pairs, is available for CNY 1,199 (R2,940), and it remains to be seen whether Tesla will sell it outside of China.

However, Electrek pointed out that Tesla recently expanded its US trademark to audio products.