PCs should stay online 6 hours a day for Windows updates

Microsoft says that some Windows devices might need up to six hours of online connectivity per day to download and install the latest updates.

In a recent blog post, the program manager for Windows Updates in Endpoint Manager, David Guyer, explained that the company had investigated why many Windows devices were not always fully up to date.

During its probing, the company looked into one area in particular — the time a device needs to be connected to Windows Update to finish updating.

“What we found is that devices that don’t meet a certain amount of connected time are very unlikely to successfully update,” Guyer said.

According to Microsoft’s analysis, devices needed a minimum of two continuous connected hours, and six total connected hours after an update is released to reliably update.

“This allows for a successful download and background installations that are able to restart or resume once a device is active and connected,” Guyer explained.

That means if your connection drops intermittently in the space of fewer than two hours or if your device is unable to connect to Windows Update for two hours at a time, it might struggle to stay updated.

Microsoft calls its measurement for time connected to the Internet “Update Connectivity”.

Guyer said the company looked at a portion of Windows 10 devices that were running outdated builds and did not meet the minimum connectivity requirements.

It found the following:

Approximately 50% of devices that were not on a serviced build of Windows 10 did not meet the minimum Update Connectivity measurement.

Approximately 25% of Windows 10 devices that were on a serviced build, but had security updates more than 60 days out of date, had less than the minimum Update Connectivity.

These findings showed that insufficient Update Connectivity was a significant cause of devices not being updated.

Guyer went on to provide several tips for organisations to ensure their devices met the Update Connectivity requirement, which included changing power management settings to avoid devices entering deep sleep or hibernation too quickly.

IT administrators can use Microsoft Intune to find devices that don’t meet the minimum Update Connectivity measurement.