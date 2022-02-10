New Samsung smartphones will get four years of Android updates

Samsung has announced that its latest Galaxy S and upcoming Galaxy A series devices will support up to four generations of Android updates.

With Google rolling out one major Android update every year, that ensures new features on Samsung’s One UI customisation for the mobile operating system for up to four years.

“This improved standard builds upon Samsung’s previous promise to provide up to three generations of upgrades and ensures millions of Galaxy users have access to the latest features for security, productivity, better usability and more, for as long as they own their device,” the company said.

President and head of MX Business at Samsung, TM Roh, explained the motivation for extended support was that many of their customers were choosing to keep their devices for longer.

The four years of updates will be available on select Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, and Galaxy A series smartphones and tablets.

In addition to the feature updates, Samsung will also provide up to five years of security updates to select devices.

“These updates — when paired with Samsung’s award-winning defence-grade security platform Samsung Knox — give Galaxy devices more secure end-to-end protection against potential security threats,” Samsung said.

The eligible Galaxy devices that will receive four years of feature updates and five years of security updates are as follows:

Galaxy S Series: Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra as well as Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE and upcoming S series devices

Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra as well as Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE and upcoming S series devices Galaxy Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and upcoming Z series devices

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and upcoming Z series devices Galaxy A Series: upcoming select A series devices

upcoming select A series devices Galaxy Tablets: Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra and upcoming Tab S series devices

The Galaxy Watch 4 series and upcoming Galaxy Watches will also receive up to four years of One UI Watch and Wear OS Powered by Samsung updates.

Samsung fans will likely be pleased that they are getting the latest features and security protections.

The company’s main smartphone rival — Apple — offers its latest iOS 15 update to all iPhones from the iPhone 6s. That model was released in September 2015, more than six years ago.

It should be noted that it is up to network carriers to roll out Android updates.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Cell C will push the updates to their customer’s qualifying devices when the time comes.