Google Chrome OS Flex launched for Windows and Mac computers

Google has made its Chrome OS Flex available for early access, allowing Mac and PC users with ageing machines to turn their computer into a Chromebook.

The operating system, which is based on CloudReady, should help extend the lives of Mac and Windows PCs that no longer receive official updates.

Google terms Chrome OS Flex as a “free-to-download operating system”, and it offers identical features to what is found on today’s Chromebooks.

The features include the same user interface, Chrome browser, cross-device integration with Android, cloud sync, and Google Assistant.

Google said that you could use a bootable USB containing the operating system to install it. Those interested in trying out Chrome OS Flex can boot it from the USB to test it before installing it on their machine.

Administrators can also install Chrome OS Flex via network deployment.

According to 9to5Google, there are currently no plans to add the Google Play Store or support for Android applications to Chrome OS Flex.

Regarding security, Chrome OS Flex features tab or application-level sandboxing, while “the read-only OS blocks executables where threats often hide.”

It also offers Safe Browsing and the ability to remote wipe machines via Google’s admin console.

The minimum device requirements are:

RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 16GB

16GB Architecture: Intel or AMD x86-64-bit compatible device

Intel or AMD x86-64-bit compatible device BIOS : Full administrator access

: Full administrator access Processor and graphics: Hardware from before 2010 could cause poor performance

Google’s installation guide for Chrome OS Flex states that you need full BIOS administrator access to boot from the operating system’s USB installer and make adjustments in the BIOS if you run into issues.

Google warned that components made before 2010 might result in a poor experience.

“Intel GMA 500, 600, 3600, and 3650 graphics hardware do not meet Chrome OS Flex performance standards,” Google stated.

