New WhatsApp features coming soon

WhatsApp is developing and testing a slew of new features and changes for its Android app, according to several reports from WABetaInfo this past week.

The publication has detailed some of the latest additions that the Meta Platforms-owned message service is working on, or released to selected users in the WhatsApp Beta for Android programme.

The first addition is a new blur tool for the in-app drawing editor, allowing users to alter images with sketches to highlight or hide certain parts.

The blurring feature will let you distort parts of an image that you don’t want recipients to see, such as a phone number or other personal info.

This tool is already available in WhatsApp for iOS as part of the updated drawing editor, which includes two new pencils with varying thickness for drawings.

WhatsApp is still developing the blur tool for Android, but WABetaInfo expects it to roll out soon in beta.

The second new feature is the ability to keep specific messages if you have the disappearing messages setting turned on.

Once rolled out, users can select a particular message and choose to keep it, even with disappearing messages enabled.

Previously, this required turning the setting off, going back to the message, and forwarding it to the same chat.

WABetaInfo said this update was still in an early development phase and that it could change before shipping to beta and official versions of the app.

WhatsApp has also rolled out a change to message forwarding capabilities, further limiting how many contacts with whom you can share a message.

Two years ago, the company started marking messages that were forwarded more than four times as part of any effort to combat the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

The latest limit will restrict frequently-forwarded messages so they can only be forwarded to one group chat at a time.

For WhatsApp Web, the company released a new extension called Code Verify, which enhances security.

The extension automatically detects if malicious actors have altered the code of WhatsApp Web running in your browser.

The iOS Beta only received one update this week, with bug fixes for distorted chat titles and random crashes.