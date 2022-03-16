Samsung rolling out Galaxy S22 camera features to older devices

Samsung has announced that it will be rolling out One UI 4.1 — which debuted alongside the Galaxy S22 lineup and includes new camera features — to a wide range of its older smartphones.

The update will initially be made available on the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 but will extend to more devices in future, including the Galaxy S21, S22, S10, and Note 20.

A notable feature that compatible devices will receive is the ability to use Google Duo Live Sharing, which allows users to share screens and collaborate on Samsung Notes while in a video call on the app.

Devices that support the updated operating system will receive a range of new camera features, including pet recognition, telephoto lens support for portrait videos, Samsung’s Expert RAW app, and telephoto lens integration for portrait videos.

Samsung’s Expert Raw app provides users with a DSLR-like experience and saves files in JPG and DNG format. Samsung says this allows for precise editing of photos and videos.

Other features include an improved object eraser for photos, which can remove unwanted shadows and reflections, and a streamlined photo sharing experience.

A community moderator posted a breakdown of the features and their supported devices. The update began rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S21 devices in South Korea on Tuesday, 15 March.

The breakdown of One UI 4.1’s camera features and the devices that support them are provided in the table below.

One UI 4.1 camera feature compatibility Feature Supported devices Pet recognition S21, S21 FE, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, S20 FE Night portrait support S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G Lighting position editing function S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 FE, Note 20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, S20 FE Improved Director’s View S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Portrait video telephoto lens support S21, Z Fold 3, S21 FE Telephoto lens support for Pro photo and video modes S21 Ultra, Z Fold 3, S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold 2 Snapchat integration S21 Expert RAW app S21 Ultra, Z Fold 3, Note 20 Ultra, S20 Ultra, Z Fold 2

