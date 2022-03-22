Standard Bank launches API marketplace

Standard Bank has announced the launch of its marketplace for application programming interfaces (APIs).

“This will be a one-stop platform for all developers to share their innovations, and for partners and clients to connect with the richness of services and ecosystems that Standard Bank Group has to offer,” the bank said.

Standard Bank explained that APIs are software intermediaries that essentially allow different applications, websites, and devices to communicate with one another and act on requests.

The bank stated that its API marketplace would offer products that developers can use to enhance business efficiencies, streamline processes, and broaden revenue streams.

It will also offer tools to test and use APIs quickly, including a fully-fledged API mocking service.

Initially, the service will be focused on South African API products.

However, Standard Bank said it has plans to roll out more API products from across the continent later in the year.

The long-term plan, Standard Bank said, is for the API Marketplace to become the destination for developers and partners to integrate and develop seamlessly with the bank.

“The API Marketplace launch is an important milestone in our digital innovation journey,” said Standard Bank group chief engineering officer Alpheus Mangale.

“Future-readiness is at the core of our approach to this, and we intend to continue accelerating the pace of disciplined and successful innovation to expand the solutions we currently offer and invent new ones for the future.”