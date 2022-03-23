Your next smart TV could run a brand new operating system

Sonos has launched a recruitment drive which suggests the home audio system company is looking to expand into the home theatre market.

Protocol discovered and reported the job postings, including Principal Platform Product Manager, Head of Partnerships, Home Theatre, and UX Lead — Next Generation Home Theater Experience.

The UX Lead position requires at least eight years of experience designing user experiences for “products across mobile and TV that have successfully shipped.”

Additionally, the Head of Partnerships, Home Theater advertisement mentions a “Next Generation Sonos Home Theater OS”, hinting at the company’s plans.

Sonos does not produce anything resembling a home theatre operating system (OS), but it does make whole-home audio systems like soundbars and speakers.

One of the options would be for the company to take a similar approach to Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV to integrate this new Home Theater OS into an existing Sonos soundbar.

Protocol reported that Sonos had previously pursued partnerships where its audio hardware could be embedded into a collaborating TV manufacturer’s products.

Its Home Theatre OS plans could form part of that push, the report stated. Sonos already uses third-party TV remotes or an app to control its audio systems.

Alternatively, it could also licence its operating system to TV manufacturers for use in smart TVs just like Google, LG, and Amazon have done.

