Take this Microsoft Teams survey and win R2,000

Galdon Data has partnered with MyBroadband to promote its new survey that focuses on local uptake of Microsoft Teams.

If you complete this quick survey, you will stand a chance to win R2,000.

This survey investigates Microsoft Teams adoption in South Africa, including how many local businesses are using the tool suite to support their modern workplace.

It also asks whether these businesses are currently using Microsoft E5 or Phone System licences.

To stand a chance of winning R2,000, complete the following steps:

Complete this survey.

Enter your details at the end of the survey.

Type ‘done’ in this thread.

Standard competition rules apply.