Microsoft gets dedicated Android team

Microsoft is creating a dedicated team to improve integration between its Windows PC operating system and Android devices, Windows Central reported.

According to the report, Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay sent out a memo early last week revealing that the software giant was moving several teams to a new organisation called Android Microsoft Platform and Experiences (AMPX).

With the change, members of the Surface Duo OS, SwiftKey, Phone Link, Microsoft Launcher, and other Android-related teams will work under AMPX. The shift will not result in any layoffs.

The team will be headed by the former Surface at Microsoft corporate vice president Ali Akgun, who has been with the company for over 16 years.

Bowden’s sources claim Microsoft wants to roll out more advanced integration between Windows PCs and Android smartphones, improving what’s currently available through the Phone Link app.

The goal is to have interoperability function similarly to what’s available in Apple’s ecosystem, which offers seamless integration between iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Microsoft has gradually been developing the capabilities of the recently rebranded Phone Link app, which was initially launched as Your Phone three years ago.

The app allows users to connect Android devices wirelessly with Windows 10 and Windows 11 through Bluetooth.

That enables the user to view notifications, make and take calls, send and receive messages, and manage files and photos on their smartphone via their computer.

Microsoft recently introduced a new tabbed navigation design and added support for Honor smartphones to Phone Link’s apps feature.

Previously, this was only available when using a Samsung or Surface Duo device.

Microsoft has promised that it will bring more cross-device experiences to Windows via Phone Link.

The company also recently rolled out a public test of its native Android app support on the Microsoft Store in Windows 11.

This allows users to install various standalone Android-based apps directly within the operating system instead of having to download an unofficial and potentially dangerous APK and running it through an emulator or virtualisation software.

