Dis-Chem launches WhatsApp platform

Dis-Chem has selected Clickatell as the provider for its WhatsApp chat commerce platform, the companies announced on Thursday.

“Dis-Chem customers can now quickly and easily access various services through WhatsApp by sending ‘Hi’ to 0860 347 243,” Clickatell stated.

The pharmacy chain’s chatbot presents customers with a menu from which they can select various actions.

These include:

Registering for a Benefit Card

Existing members can update their personal details

Checking loyalty points

Reporting lost or stolen cards and receiving a digital replacement immediately

Registering for Dis-Chem’s Baby Programme

Dis-Chem will also use the channel to alert customers when their repeat medication is due for collection, or when delivery from their preferred store is ready through “Pack My Meds”.

Pack My Meds is Dis-Chem’s online repeat medicine ordering platform.

“Consumers have shown they prefer to use chat channels, and WhatsApp in particular, to engage with each other and with their favourite brands,” said Clickatell commercial senior vice president for growth markets Werner Lindemann.

“Delivering the WhatsApp channel to our customers resolves an immediate customer experience need, adds to our ability to continue to deliver superior convenience, and gives us an excellent opportunity to expand our digital offering in the future,” said Dis-Chem loyalty and consumer rewards head Lynne Blignaut.

“Our teams have worked closely to ensure our customers will find the user interface intuitive and the service immediately convenient and valuable.”